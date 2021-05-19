Police: One man dead after motorcycle crash Tuesday night

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after a motorcycle crashed into the side of a tow truck Tuesday night in Clermont County, according to police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 23-year-old Ricky Fulton was driving his motorcycle southeast on State Route 276 before 9:35 p.m. Tuesday. At the same time, 28-year-old Matthew Bass was driving a tow truck northwest on State Route 276 before turning left on Bauer Road. Fulton struck Bass as the truck was in the middle of its turn.

First responders declared Fulton dead at the scene of the crash. Bass had no injuries from the crash.

Police said Fulton was not wearing a helmet and impairment isn't suspected in this crash. The investigation is still on going.