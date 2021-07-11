Watch
People and pets advised to avoid lake at East Fork State Park

Harsha Lake at East Fork State Park
Posted at 10:06 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 22:44:35-04

BETHEL, Ohio — People and pets should steer clear of the waters of Harsha Lake at East Fork State Park, according to a Tweet from the Clermont County Public Health Department.

High levels of toxins from a harmful algae bloom are present in the water of the lake, the department said.

Sampling results Tweeted by the health department state the lake shows the presence of microcystins, a toxin produced by algae that can cause skin irritation, eye irritations, respiratory symptoms and in some cases gastroenteritis, liver and kidney failure or death, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Clermont County Public Health Department recommends all people and pets avoid the water; swimming or wading in the lake isn't recommended.

Cincinnati

