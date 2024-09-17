OSHP: Bicyclist hit, killed in crash on US-50 near Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 70-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a driver while riding a bicycle Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 8:10 p.m. Monday night near Miami Township in Clermont County, according to OSHP.

OSHP said 70-year-old Michael Robinson, from Fairmont, Nebraska, was riding a bike southeast on US-50 when he was hit from behind by the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse.

Robinson was declared dead at the scene of the crash by the Clermont County coroner, OSHP said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital "for precautionary reasons with no apparent injuries."

OSHP said the crash is still under investigation; officials have not said whether the driver involved in the crash will face criminal charges.