Freedom Fest honors Fourth of July and VFW post's founding

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Freedom Fest is a two-day community celebration for the Fourth of July, and this year's celebration will also honor the 75 year anniversary of the founding of VFW Fred Calaway Post 6770.

The post was started after World War II veterans returned home.

"Right after they got back from the war they sat down in a little pub and came up with the concept of getting VFW here," Bob Lees, Freedom Fest organizer, said.

There are 80 members of the post today, some of whom trace their roots back to the founding members of the post and others who grew up coming to the post.

"It's really one of the pillars of the community," Lees said. "I think over the last 2 years as an example, over $20,000 has been generated specifically to go to charities from this small post if you will."

The festival takes place on Front Street and will have food vendors and events planned for the family.

On Saturday there will be a classic car cruise-in, and the Cincinnati Circus Company will be performing.

Then there will be a parade Sunday featuring the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Bagpipe and Drum Corps. and the New Richmond High School Marching Band. Later Sunday, Rozzi's Fireworks will close out the celebration with a fireworks show.