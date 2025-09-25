FD: Driver suffering medical emergency crashed into house, vehicle caught fire

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house in New Richmond Wednesday night, according to New Richmond Fire and EMS.

The agency said on said media that the crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

When first responders got there, however, the engine compartment of the vehicle involved in the crash was on fire. Crews worked quickly to extract the driver from the burning vehicle and put out the fire before it spread to the home, which appeared to have also suffered damage to a garage.

The fire was put out before it damaged the home, New Richmond Fire said.

Several different agencies responded to the crash to help with fighting the fire and aiding the driver, New Richmond Fire said.

Those agencies included Monroe Township Fire and EMS, Pierce Township Fire Department, Washington Township Fire Department, New Richmond police and the Clermont County Building Department.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with what emergency responders said were minor injuries.