New mobile pass launches to get people to explore Clermont County

The Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau is launching a new mobile pass which they hope will get people biking and enjoying some of the food and drinks the county has to offer.

The pass is called the Cincy East Bikes, Brews and BBQ Trail. The pass offers users a map of places to ride their bikes and grab a quick bite or a drink around Clermont County, as well as discounts to those places.

"It really combines three great things that Clermont County has to offer," Jeff Blom, president of the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. "Great bike trails, great craft breweries and some awesome Bar-B-Q restaurants."

There are 19 featured locations on the pass, including Sweets and Meats BBQ, the Wicked Pickle and 50 West Brewing Company.

When you go to one of the places on the pass, a web-based app will check you in and track your progress. Once you've checked in at enough places, you are automatically entered into a raffle to win prizes.

Officials said the pass was designed to give visitors and residents a fun incentive to get out and explore the different flavors and areas of the county that people might not normally see.

You can learn more and sign up for the pass here.