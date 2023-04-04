Clermont County village could dissolve after losing its only post office

NEVILLE, Ohio — A Clermont County village is discussing whether it will dissolve just days after its post office officially shut down operations.

The Village of Neville's council said Monday night its residents have dealt with mail issues for more than a year. U.S. Postal Service first announced operations at the Neville Post Office would be suspended in November 2021 due to "safety concerns because of structural damage." Residents were required to pick up mail at the Felicity Post Office until further notice.

"The Neville Post Office is currently suspended," says a note still taped to the now closed post office's door. "This multi-tenant facility has multiple serious health and safety issues that our district safety office has deemed unsafe for the employees and customers. Therefore, it will be necessary to suspend services at the Neville Post Office at the close of business on 11/03/2021."

Council members said the post office called for the landlord to make improvements and when nothing was done, it officially left the "dilapidated" building when its lease expired in March.

Residents of Neville now either have to change their ZIP code to another city's or drive to pick up their mail. Council members said some pick their mail up in nearby Chilo, while others have Felicity or Moscow's USPS workers drop off their mail.

One resident in attendance at the meeting noted that though the drive isn't overwhelmingly long, it would be difficult for people who work a typical 9-6 to find time to pick up their mail every day.

If mail service remains an issue and all residents change their ZIP code to another village in order to get theirs delivered, that would mean their village of fewer than 100 residents will no longer exist.