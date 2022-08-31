How will near-record rains this August impact the Tri-State? Farmer says fall foliage will be more vibrant

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Cincinnati received 7.91 inches of rain this month, making it the third wettest August on record.

All of the rain has been a great thing for local farmers.

"On field crops, rain is good in August, as long as it doesn't flood,” said Clermont County farmer Mike Shaw. “I mean, thank God we didn't have any flooding here."

Shaw said the rain earlier this spring had caused problems as he was forced to plant some crops late because of how wet the ground was.

“The soybeans they were planted, probably the middle of June, and actually the late rain it really, really made them come on," Shaw said. "I mean, it was a blessing for us."

The rain this August was mostly good, but Shaw said it did make some things more difficult, like pulling sweet corn and picking vegetables when it was muddy.

"Had to wear boots … and we would sink down,” Shaw said. “But basically, we were lucky, we were fortunate."

It's better than the alternative. Shaw said they wouldn’t produce nearly as many bushels of soybeans.

“If you're thinking it was 60 bushel per acre on beans, you'd be down to 15 or 20 bushels per acre on beans,” he said. “Just really cuts the yield. I mean, it's all about production, you know, having the bushels to sell and if it doesn't rain, you don't get the bushels."

And as for the foliage, Shaw said the August rain may mean more vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges across the Tri-State this fall.

"I mean the color should be prettier this fall ... because usually if it's too dry, they just turn brown and fall off, but basically, there's good moisture in the ground starting right now," said Shaw.

READ MORE

Already one of the wettest Augusts in Cincinnati's history

Ohio think tank challenging pork law, but Tri-State farmers say it's important to see where food comes from

Tri-State farmers deal with changing weather, climate change