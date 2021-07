FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance locating a missing woman.

Heidi Bruce, 77, was last seen Friday around 3:00 a.m. She was supposed to meet a vendor at the business she owns with her husband around 8:30 a.m., but she never showed up.

She drives a grey Ford Escape with license plate DW15CR.

Anyone with information regarding Bruce's location is asked to call the Warren County SHeriff's Office at 513-695-2525.