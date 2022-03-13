Watch
Explosion at Pop's Donuts in Miami Township

Police said an oven caused the blast
Photo by: Pamela Gamel
Posted at 12:04 AM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 00:25:48-05

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Clermont County dispatch said an oven exploded at Pop's Donuts in Miami Township along State Route 131 causing the shop's storefront to completely blow out.

Dispatch said the call came in shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Dispatch said no injuries were reported but the owner's son, Nick, told WCPO Photojournalist, Rob Pieper, that his father was in the hospital with some burns. Nick also said his dad turned on the oven and the place exploded. He thinks a gas leak is to blame.

It is unclear the extent of the overall damage or how this will impact business moving forward.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

