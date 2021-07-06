Ex-West Clermont bowling coach pleads guilty to sexual battery

A former West Clermont High School bowling coach on Tuesday pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery in a case involving a former student.

Briggs, 31, was arrested in September 2020 and accused of having a sexual relationship with at least one of the high schoolers on his bowling team.

The victim told police Briggs began having sexual contact with her in January 2019 before her graduation.

Briggs was initially charged with seven counts of sexual battery. Five were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

He will be sentenced Aug. 12 in the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas.