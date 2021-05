Crews are searching for a woman who went missing in East Fork Lake Saturday evening, according to a Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Stephanie O'Grady.

O'Grady said the woman did not resurface after swimming away from a boat Saturday evening, but did not have further details about the search.

A WCPO crew at the scene said authorities had surrounding roads near the lake blocked off.

The search was still ongoing as of 8:30 p.m.