Clermont County deputy shoots man holding knife Tuesday night

A deputy from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office shot a man holding a knife Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of State Route 132 in Ohio Township for a domestic incident between two brothers, one of which was armed with a knife. When deputies arrived on scene, the man armed with the knife was gone.

About 10 minutes later, a deputy found the man armed with a knife near the entrance to the Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park.

Officials said the deputy gave "verbal commands" to the man with the knife as he approached the deputy. The man "failed to comply with repeated verbal commands," and the deputy shot him.

First responders transported the man by helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hospital staff said the man is in "stable condition."

No one else was injured in this incident, and there's no word on any charges stemming from this incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called to investigate this shooting.