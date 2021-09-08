Clermont Co. COVID vaccine seekers can use this app, as demand surges

Clermont County residents in need of a COVID-19 vaccine have an easier way to access appointments, as demand for the shots across the county has more than doubled in recent weeks. That easier access is coming in the form of a mobile app.

Starting Wednesday, Clermont County residents can use the ArmorVax app to track down clinics in the area that have vaccination appointments available.

Demand for coronavirus vaccines dropped in the county over the summer months, with the Clermont County Department of Public Health receiving as few as 10-20 appointment requests per day, according to communications coordinator Keith Robinson.

That meant vaccine clinics only needed to operate two days per week, Robinson said. He attributed the decline to unvaccinated folks remaining hesitant due to the vaccines' lack of full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Since the Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval late last month, Robinson believes that's caused a surge in demand. Requests for appointments were up closer to 50 per day this week.

"We know that some people early on were a little hesitant to take that without the full approval," Robinson said.

Robinson said the late-summer surge in COVID-related hospitalizations across the state — largely associated with the rise of the virus' delta variant — might be motivating people to get their shots.

"It's not only affecting the older population, as it was earlier in the pandemic," Robinson said. "A lot of younger adults are being affected, as well. So I think, you know, that may have a role to play in the increased demand, as well."

Those interested in using the app can download it here.