Check out this awesome Halloween projection show on a home in Batavia

A projection mapping hobby turned small business keeps Keith Moeller busy around Batavia at the holidays.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Oct 31, 2022
BATAVIA, Ohio — What started as a hobby to fill time during the pandemic has now turned into a business for Keith Moeller.

Moeller started tinkering with projection mapping and quickly taught himself how to diagram his own home and create light projection shows on it.

He now runs Moeller’s Projection Light Show where he creates animated displays for homes and businesses at both Halloween and Christmas.

He loves to do custom designs and even squeezed the WCPO logo into his Addams Family show.

He’s also well known for a Who Dey display and says another one for the white out games is in the works.

Moeller says his neighbors like the display and don’t mind the line of cars that sometimes forms at 4262 Tranquilty Court in Batavia.

You can enjoy the shows from your car by tuning into 97.9 FM.

He’ll take a short break after Halloween and he’ll have the Christmas display up by Thanksgiving night.

