Employee badly burned in fire at Bethel auto shop

BETHEL, Ohio — On Friday night, flames erupted in Elite Autobody, Cycle and Sales in Bethel, Ohio; Bryan Miller, an employee inside the shop, made it out but sustained burns to 75% of his body.

Doctors told his family he had a 48-hour window for survival. On Monday, he made it out of that window and his family now hopes he's on the road to recovery.

"I'm worried about what he's going to do with his job," said Stephen Legg, Bryan Miller's cousin. "He does a lot of auto body work. That's his passion. He does a lot with his hands. His hands are ccompletely burned right now."

Legg said the family believes Miller was in the shop working on one of his bikes when it backfired and started a fire or explosion.

The fire also didn't just land Miller in the hospital; it also destroyed most of his belongings.

"He was actually staying at that shop," said Legg. "It was basically his home, too. When everything caught. fire, he lost everything he had."

Legg describes his cousin as someone with a big heart, who makes everyone feel welcome. They come from a big family, who have set up a GoFundMe to help with the steep cost of Miller's hospital bills.

"Right now, my main concern is that when he gets out of the hospital he won't be overwhelmed with a bunch of debt and medical expenses," said Legg.

The family knows multiple surgeries and skin grafts will be in Miller's future and after that will be a long recovery process.

"Everyone just really wants to make sure he's going to be ok when he gets out," said Legg. "I want to let people know that any kind of support would be greatly appreciated."

The Penn Station in Eastgate plans to begin collecting donations for Miller as well, in the future.