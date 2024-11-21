Bethel police search for 2-year-old believed to be in danger after her non-custodial father took her

BETHEL, Ohio — The Bethel Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for a 2-year-old girl believed to have been taken by her non-custodial father.

Police said Devon Mason, 23, took his daughter Naomie Lynn Mason, 2, from her home on Bethel Park Drive and has refused to return her. The child was last seen at around noon on Nov. 4. Police said while the alert is not an Amber Alert, the 2-year-old is believed to be in danger.

Naomie Lynn Mason stands at 2-foot and weighs around 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what clothes she may be wearing. Devon Mason is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Provided by Ohio Attorney General

Devon Mason is believed to be in the Columbus area, however, officials are asking those in Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland and Warren counties to be on the lookout for both the child and her father.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clermont County Communications Center at 513-732-2231.