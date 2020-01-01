MIAMI TWP., Ohio — Although the holiday season is officially at an end, the season of giving continued when the Miami Township Police Department was gifted around $2,000 in donations from an anonymous donor.

Instead of keeping the donations, the officers opted to pay the gift forward.

"We take that money and turn it into 80 $25 gift cards at Meijer," said Matt Evans, a Miami Township police officer.

While the officers take to the streets, they hand the gift cards out to anyone in need of a little extra holiday cheer.

"I know I can't change the world, but I can change somebody's world," said Evans.

The donations from the anonymous source have come in over the years, adding up to around $2,000 the Miami Twp. Police Department has used to help their local community wherever they saw need.

Evans told the story of one evening, when he was called to a home where a couple had been arguing loudly. He said while he was on scene speaking with the couple, he couldn't help but notice her 2-year-old son.

"She was mentioning how it's the holidays -- she has a lot of children -- this didn't help with the problems at home. But I knelt down, and asked if he had gotten Mommy a Christmas present," said Evans. "He said 'No.' So I said, 'Well, here you go.'"

Evans said he'll remember the little boy's reaction of excitement forever.

"Just to see him go 'AHHH!'" he said.

The department has since posted stories of encounters between officers and the community on their Facebook page. After the posts began, two additional residents donated money and gift cards to keep the spirit of giving going.