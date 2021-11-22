16-year-old flown to hospital following 2-vehicle crash in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl was flown to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Clermont County that also injured three other children and an adult.

Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on 1867 Lindale Nicholasville Road in Amelia around 7:45 a.m.

According to troopers, a black car traveling east went left of the center line and hit a minivan. Police said one adult and three children were inside the minivan. All were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the black car, a 16-year-old girl, was flown to a hospital. We are working to learn which hospital.

Troopers said it appears all have non-life threatening injuries.

The Lindale Nicholasville Road is closed as of 9:45 a.m., but dispatchers said the road should be open shortly.