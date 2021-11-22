Watch
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyAmelia

Actions

16-year-old flown to hospital following 2-vehicle crash in Clermont County

3 other children and one adult also injured
items.[0].image.alt
Dwayne Slavey
Troopers say a black car crossed the center line and hit a minivan. The 16-year-old girl in the black car was flown to the hospital, the one adult and three children in the minivan were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, troopers said. All appear to have non-life threatening injuries.
Lindale Nicholasville Road closed 112221.jpg
Posted at 10:51 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 10:51:47-05

AMELIA, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl was flown to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Clermont County that also injured three other children and an adult.

Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on 1867 Lindale Nicholasville Road in Amelia around 7:45 a.m.

According to troopers, a black car traveling east went left of the center line and hit a minivan. Police said one adult and three children were inside the minivan. All were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the black car, a 16-year-old girl, was flown to a hospital. We are working to learn which hospital.

Troopers said it appears all have non-life threatening injuries.

The Lindale Nicholasville Road is closed as of 9:45 a.m., but dispatchers said the road should be open shortly.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.