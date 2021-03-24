Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsClermont County

Actions

14 year old dies days after Sunday crash on I-275 in Clermont County

items.[0].image.alt
Ohio State Highway Patrol
The stolen Porsche (far left.)
275_wreck_2.jpg
275_wreck.jpg
Posted at 9:15 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 14:40:26-04

A juvenile is dead two days after they crashed a stolen car on Interstate 275 in Clermont County Sunday evening.

According to police, Alexander Lara, 14, was driving a stolen Porsche north on I-275 Sunday around 6:15 p.m. After a short police chase, officials said Lara lost control of the vehicle and crashed near Wards Corner Road.

First responders transported Lara to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Lara died from his injuries on Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The crash is still under investigation. There is no word on if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!