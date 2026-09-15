Clermont Co. corrections officer indicted, accused of assaulting inmate

CLERMONT, CO. — A Clermont County corrections officer was indicted by a grand jury and is set to face multiple charges stemming from a use-of-force investigation involving an inmate, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said on Tuesday.

Matthew Mullenix was charged with two counts of felonious assault. He could serve between two to eight years in prison for each charge.

This indictment is in connection with an incident that took place at the Clermont County Jail back in July 2026.

On July 7 around 3:29 p.m., Mullenix entered an inmate's cell to find them with a shirt wrapped around their neck. Tekulve said the officer removed the shirt and proceeded to "repeatedly and unnecessarily" strike the inmate, causing "significant" injuries. The inmate was then secured by Mullenix.

Mullenix was placed on administrative leave as investigators worked to look into this incident.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office reviewed medical records, body camera footage and witness reports. The facts of the investigation were then handed to the prosecutors, whom determined that the Mullinex used unnecessary force to secure the inmate, according to Tekulve.

Sheriff Chris Stratton issued the following statement in regards to this development:

"Let me be clear: no one in this office is above the law. When an employee is accused of breaking the law, violating our policies, or betraying the public's trust, we take those allegations seriously. We will look at the facts, follow the evidence, and take appropriate action.

I do not care what position someone holds, how long they have worked here, or what their rank or title is. The law and rules apply to everyone, and everyone will be held accountable for their actions."

Mullinex is set to be arraigned on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Clermont County Common Pleas Courthouse.