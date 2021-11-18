Cincinnati's next vice mayor is Jan-Michele Kearney

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's new vice mayor will be City Councilmember Jan-Michele Kearney.

Kearney was announced on Thursday by Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval. The vice mayor remains a member of city council and presides over council in the absence of the mayor.

She received the most votes in the Nov. 2 election for the replacement of all 9 Cincinnati City Council seats.

Kearney was originally appointed to Cincinnati City Council by its members in March 2020 following the removal/resignation of multiple city council members on the back of a corruption investigation.

She was born in Cincinnati and is a graduate of Walnut Hills High School. Her father was a family physician and her mother was a CPS teacher.

Kearney's campaign website says she has "prioritized community input at City Hall, increasing homeownership, advocating for affordable housing, small businesses, and our arts communities during this (COVID) crisis, and eradicating food deserts in our neighborhoods."

Kearney has also talked about focusing on stopping gun violence.

In his first 100 days, Pureval said his team will be "laser focused" on his plans for economic recovery and equity, public safety, environment and affordable housing.

Pureval replaced outgoing Mayor John Cranley, who reached a term limit after 8 years of leading the city.

