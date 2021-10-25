Cincinnati's COVID-19 mandate for city employees starts Sunday

CINCINNATI — All Cincinnati city employees must be fully vaccinated or submit a negative COVID-19 test starting Sunday.

The city's COVID-19 policy was set to start last month, but officials pushed it back to reach an agreement with local unions. The initial mandate called for unvaccinated workers to test negative every week. In this new version, employees must test every two weeks.

Still, not everyone supports the mandate.

"We're very disappointed that it's happening at all, but realize that we could be worse — we could be like Seattle or Chicago where it was just vaccine or hit the door," Fraternal Order of Police President Sgt. Dan Hils said. "We have a testing option here, and because of the testing option, but again I think it's harassment of our people, but because there is a testing option I think it's better than a confrontation with the agency that causes policemen to be fired."

Hils said some officers are challenging the policy in court. He estimates 30-40% of his officers are unvaccinated, and does not think this requirement will move numbers.

"Those of us who have been vaccinated are vaccinated. Those of us who are not vaccinated will remain unvaccinated. There will be rare exceptions to that, but people made up their mind," Hils said. "This is, you know, to me, this is unconstitutional. There are officers that are filing lawsuits over this...we have an unfair labor practice over this."

WCPO 9 reached out to the city manager's office for comment and did not receive a response.

In an email, officials confirmed more than 54% of city employees reported they were vaccinated as of Wednesday. One employee did identify the policy as a reason for resignation. The city will consider exemptions for those unable to get tested. Employees can also request up to one hour off to go get tested if they have a scheduled appointment.