Cincinnati Ukrainians reflect on three years of war as political winds shift

CINCINNATI — Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, many Cincinnati-based Ukrainians like Oksana Sergeenkova were convinced Russia's military buildup on the country's border was more of a years-long pattern of threats that amounted to no escalation of the conflict ongoing since 2014.

Sergeenkova, who has lived in the U.S. since 2008, said her town, Semy, was among the first overrun by Russian armor when it rolled over the border with Belarus headed to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

"I remember calling my mom and saying, 'Mom, it's time to wake up. It's time to put something on because I think there's explosions on the border,'" she said.

The invasion caused her to jump into volunteering to help provide humanitarian aid to people still living in Eastern Europe, but a visit to her hometown changed her life.

"I realized that if something exploded next to me, I don't know what to do," Sergeenkova said. "I need to know how to save people."

She returned to the U.S., became a paramedic and, as of the third year mark of the war, is studying at Xavier University through an accelerated program to be a nurse.

"If I want to work in a field hospital, I need to be a nurse," Sergeenkova said.

Her story is one of many changes brought to Greater Cincinnati residents with more to come as the Trump administration rapidly changes international politics.

Aid groups like Cincy4Ukraine, led by President Evginia Nemiroveska-Desantos, said private assistance could be more important than ever as the new administration strikes a colder tone with Ukrainian leaders.

Nemiroveska-Desantos's fear of increased demand for aid was doubled by an increasing lack of general attention to the conflict half a world away.

"Now, we're more working with those donors that are more dedicated," she said.

Anyone interested in donating to Cincy4Ukraine can find more information on the group's website.