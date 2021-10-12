Cincinnati schools staff reach 87-percent vax rate

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools announced at Monday's board meeting that 87-percent of the school staff has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CPS Board of Education approved a staff vaccine mandate on Sept. 13. The district stated in a press release sent after the meeting, that 408 district employees are newly vaccinated as a result of the policy.

Twelve-percent of school staff will take weekly COVID-19 tests unless they become vaccinated.

"We can confidently say that our schools are safer than just about any in the region because of this policy," board member Mike Moroski stated in the release. "We value our students education and this policy helps us to remain open so as to educate them in person. We are doing our part to help keep the community healthy and we are proud of that."

According to the district, staff who haven't received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have committed to submit proof of a second dose no later than Nov. 8.

