Cincinnati region at 67-percent vaccination rate

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati 14-county region is closing toward its vaccination goal of 80 percent.

Kate Schroder of the Health Collaborative - along with Greg Kesterman of Hamilton Public Health and Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus - gave the latest regional COVID update during a Zoom meeting on Wednesday morning. Schroder said the region was inching toward its goal of an 80-percent vaccination rate. The number reflected people who had at least one shot of one of the available COVID-19 vaccines.

Hamilton County is at 67 percent.

WATCH: Regional COVID-19 Update

"At one point it seemed very off," Schroder said. "But we are now bearing down on it."

Hamilton County Public Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said area infection rates are beginning to fall. Two weeks ago, active cases were around 8,900 - that's fallen to 8,100. The positive rate in the 14-county area is 9.7 percent.

Cases per day had peaked at 419 on Sept. 16, that has fallen to 291 cases per day as of Wednesday morning.

Kesterman said a vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds could be available by the end of the month.

