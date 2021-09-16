Cincinnati Public Schools names interim Western Hills-Dater High School football coach

CINCINNATI — During a meeting, Thursday afternoon, Cincinnati Public School officials appointed a new interim Western Hills-Dater High School football coach.

The district named Julian Jones as the team's temporary head coach.

School and community members gathered outside of the meeting to protest CPS's decision made last week to pause Walnut Hills football games and relieve then head coach Armand Tatum of his duties after a video surfaced allegedly showing a hazing incident at the school.

"He's an amazing man," said Antonio Willis, a former Western Hills/Dater football player describing Tatum. "He always tells us to be great sons at home and great students in the classroom."

On Wednesday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said his office found no basis to file charges against students or staff in the video taken inside Walnut Hills' locker room showing a group of players apparently de-pantsing another player.

“This is a bunch of kids screwing around,” Deters said, adding later: “They oughta apologize to (Tatum) and beg for forgiveness and reinstate the season.”

Jones, currently an assistant football coach at Withrow High School is set to hold a team meeting with the players on Friday. Western Hills officials said the team will then play Woodward High School next week.