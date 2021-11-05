Cincinnati Police search for woman last seen Oct. 30

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are asking the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly one week.

Carol Robinson was last seen Oct. 30 at Haddon Hall Apartments at 3418 Reading Road in Avondale. Police said her family has not had contact with her in more than two weeks.

Robinson, 63, is listed as 5-foot-4 with brown eyes and black hair. Police said she frequents the downtown area near Hard Rock Casino.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective N. Ward at 513-569-8600. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 847411.