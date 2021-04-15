Watch
Cincinnati police search for missing Madisonville man

Police: Adrian Cone hasn’t been answering phone calls from family and has PTSD
Photo provided by Damonique Smith
Posted at 5:12 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 17:12:12-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man from the Madisonville area.

Police said Adrian Cone, 39, was last seen Tuesday leaving his home on Davies Place around 10 p.m.

Cone hasn’t been answering phone calls from family and has PTSD, police said.

Police also said Cone was expected to travel to Maine to visit his children, but his ex-wife said she doesn't think he is coming.

He is driving a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica with an Ohio license plate JBS 2956. The car is being rented from Enterprise-Rent-A-Car.

Anyone with information about Cone should call 911 or 513-765-1212 or submit a tip online at TIP411.com.

