Cincinnati police investigating several early morning New Year's Day shootings

CINCINNATI — It was a violent start to the New Year in Cincinnati as the Cincinnati Police Department investigates several early morning New Year's Day shootings.

One of the shootings happened just steps away from the University of Cincinnati on East McMillan Avenue. A witness told WCPO's crews at the scene that one victim was shot several times. Right now, there is no official word on any injuries from police.

The university did issue a safety alert to students and staff early Saturday morning, but it has since been lifted.

Cincinnati police are also investigating a shooting in Pendleton that left at least one person injured. It happened on 12th Street and Sycamore. No word on that person's condition.

Another shooting CPD is investigating happened on Summit Road in Roselawn. Police have not confirmed any injuries in that shooting.

Information about the shootings is limited, but we are working to learn more.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information comes in.

