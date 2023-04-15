Watch Now
Police: 46-year-old man hospitalized after being found shot in Paddock Hills

Posted at 10:01 AM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 10:56:46-04

CINCINNATI — A 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning, CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

Police responded to Reading Road and Tennessee Avenue in Paddock Hills around 3 a.m. after an individual was seen crashing their vehicle into a fire hydrant.

When an officer stopped to investigate the crash, Cunningham said they quickly determined the man had been shot.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center and immediately taken to surgery, Cunningham said.

His current condition is unknown at this this time.

Police say the cause of the shooting and where the shooing took place is currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation and WCPO will be updated as new details become available.

