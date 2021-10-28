Cincinnati PD investigating early morning homicide

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to a press statement from the Cincinnati Police Department, Diantes Kemper, 42, was found shot at the 1200 block of West Galbraith Road. Police were responding to a report of a shooting

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported Kemper to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where the statement said he succumbed to his injuries.

The Cincinnati PD homicide unit is investigating the incident. The Cincinnati PD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.