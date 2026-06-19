Cincinnati Open Sporting Club hosts Team USA watch party with tournament around the corner

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

Friday marked 50 days until the Cincinnati Open, and prep is already in full swing at the Mason facility as the tournament laces up for its 127th year.

This year, the Lindner Family Tennis Center's newly opened Sporting Club will allow residents to play on the same courts as the world's greatest players will in August. The club is part of a $260 million transformation project that upgraded the campus's stadium facades, player facilities and more.

"This will be bustling in 50 days with fans and players for the Cincinnati Open," said Elizabeth Desrosiers, the open's communications director.

The Sporting Club's sports, dining and event spaces are now year-round for the community, featuring events like junior tennis tournaments and events like the watch party.

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"It's called a sporting club because while we are a tennis facility, we also host sports and events and our goal is to be a place for the community to really come together, so today's a perfect example of that," Desrosiers said.

A lot has changed since the first tournament in 1899, and Desrosiers said the tournament is ready to show everything off.

"We have a really rich history here, but we also have evolved so much," Desrosiers said. "We have such a contingency of fans locally, and they're so proud and so prideful, but for all of these other fans to come in and then leave with a great opinion of not only the tournament but the city of Mason, Warren County, Greater Cincinnati. It's really special to be a part of that."

The Cincinnati Open begins Aug. 8 with a full community weekend for the first time this year. Tickets are on sale now, and volunteers are needed to help pull off the event.

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.