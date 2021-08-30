Cincinnati native Pete Scalia to join 'Cincy Lifestyle' team

CINCINNATI — A new face is coming to WCPO9's daytime program, "Cincy Lifestyle."

Journalist, musician and voice actor Pete Scalia — a native of Cincinnati's West Side and graduate of Oak Hills High School and Ohio University — will join hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow on the half-hour lifestyle program that features local organizations, businesses and events.

"It feels so good to be back in my hometown," Scalia said. "Cincinnati has such a fascinating history and an exciting and diverse music, arts and entertainment scene. I feel so lucky to be able to rediscover, explore and share all of the fun and exciting things happening in the Tri-State."

In addition to anchoring, reporting and producing in the Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus, Ohio, markets, Scalia's music credits include opening for Ted Nugent, Bad Company and playing keyboards for Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer and local legend Bootsy Collins.

"We are so excited to have Pete Scalia join our Cincy Lifestyle team," said Linda Hudson, WCPO9's director of sales. "His rich history in broadcasting and the Cincinnati area will enhance our viewers' experience."

"Cincy Lifestyle" airs on WCPO9 weekdays at 10 a.m.