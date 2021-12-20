Cincinnati Mayor-Elect Pureval resigns as Clerk of Courts

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval announced his resignation as the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts in a press release on Monday.

Pureval, who defeated David Mann to win the Cincinnati mayoral election in November, will be sworn into office on Jan. 4. His resignation as clerk of courts is effective as of Tuesday, Dec. 21.

"It's my hope that retired Judge Fanon Rucker will serve as interim clerk of courts until the Hamilton County Democratic Party's Central Committee appointment process is complete," Pureval wrote in his resignation letter to county administrator Jeff Aluotto.

The county party must be made between and 45 days after the vacancy. The unexpired term will also appear on the Nov. 2022 Hamilton County election ballot.

