Cincinnati man sentenced to 14.5 years in federal prison for carjacking delivery driver after shooting

A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 174 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to firing shots while his girlfriend and her children were nearby before stealing a pizza delivery driver's vehicle in Boone County.

Prosecutors said 25-year-old Sammie Green admitted that he got into a dispute with his girlfriend on Aug. 15, 2019 when a pizza delivery driver arrived, according to his plea agreement.

When his girlfriend and her children asked the driver to call police, Green fired multiple shots and approached the driver. Green pointed the gun at him and demanded the keys to the driver's Ford Focus. The delivery driver complied and Green drove off. Court documents said officers recovered the vehicle a few days later in Cincinnati.

Green pleaded guilty in September 2020 to carjacking and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Bunning on Tuesday.

Under federal law, Green must serve 85% of his prison sentence, more than 12 years, and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Boone County Sheriff's Department conducted the investigation.

