Cincinnati man gets 15-year sentence for sex trafficking

CINCINNATI — William Pierce Washington, a Cincinnati man who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking minors, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release on Wednesday.

Washington was sentenced at the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. He was also ordered to pay $229,000 in restitution to the victim and to local Job and Family Services.

Washington and his half brother, William Pierce Washington, Jr., were charged with two counts of sex trafficking children by a federal grand jury in 2017. Washington and his half brother both pleaded guilty in February 2018.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorneys Office, Washington sex trafficked a minor female for at least four months, routinely using drugs on the victim and forcibly injecting her with heroin at least once. Washington beat and raped the victim and trafficked her for money.

According to court documents cited in the press release, Sharonville police officers responded to a motel in April 2017 following the report of a distraught female in the parking lot. She told officers she had spent several hours in a motel room smoking crack cocaine and engaged physically with an adult male who assaulted her. A search of the male's phone revealed text conversations with Washington and explicit photos.

Washington attempted to withdraw his plea In November 2018 but was denied by the court. Washington Jr. pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.