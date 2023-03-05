Watch Now
Cincinnati Fire Department: $750,000 in estimated damages from Hartwell fire

Posted at 6:38 AM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 06:46:58-05

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire department responded to reports of a structure fire at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday morning at the 8400 block of Vine Street.

After arriving on the scene, the fire was upgraded from a one-alarm to three-alarm due to its location, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

Over 80 firefighters were called out to fight the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $750,000 in damages, according to a statement from the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

