Children's vaccine in high demand

CINCINNATI — A record number of vaccinations is forcing changes at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Nurses administered 538 vaccines to children in the newly approved 5-to-11 age group at a clinic on Saturday. That’s the highest one-day total since the Pfizer vaccine was approved last week.

Some families waited as long as four hours at the main campus in Avondale to get their child vaccinated. The demand is leading the hospital to streamline to process to avoid long waits.

Starting today, children need an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Green Township or Liberty Township locations.

Dr. Patty Manning, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital chief of staff, said that nearly 1,300 kids have been vaccinated at the hospital locations since Wednesday’s rollout for the 5- to 11-year-old age group.

“The kids have said genuinely they are so excited, they’re so happy, this is a day they’ve been waiting for,” Manning said. “And these families, it’s the feeling we had at the beginning of the vaccination rollout, there’s this tremendous sense of relief and gratitude and being a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is encouraging families to check its website often as they continue to add appointment slots. Walk-in vaccines are still available at the main campus location in Avondale on Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Families are encouraged to check with their child’s pediatrician as most offices now have vaccines available.

Please hyperlink this web address within the story: https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/patients/coronavirus-information/vaccines/schedule. Photo attached courtesy of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

