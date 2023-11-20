Watch Now
Child seriously injured by 20-foot fall after tree stand failed

Posted at 11:55 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 11:56:57-05

FRIENDSHIP, Ind. — A child was seriously injured in Ripley County after a tree stand failed, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident, which happened Saturday.

At around 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to private property in Friendship, Indiana, officials said. Their initial investigation has shown that a juvenile hunter was climbing into a tree stand on the property when the straps securing the stand to the tree broke.

The stand and child fell from the tree, about 20 feet to the ground, officials said. The child's injuries are not considered life threatening, but they were airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in serious condition, officials said.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the most common hunting-related injuries are from incidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms.

"All hunters should wear a full body safety harness when going up to and getting down from elevated platforms," the agency said in a press release.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

