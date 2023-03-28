Cherry blossoms nearing full bloom in Ault Park

CINCINNATI — Cherry blossoms in Ault Park are nearing full bloom!

Cincinnati Parks said the weeping cherry grove in the park has moved past peak bloom, but not all trees fully blossomed due to colder temperatures. That doesn't mean parkgoers can't see the beauty of the cherry blossoms, though. The parks said the Japanese Cherry blossom tree grove further into the park will likely bloom this weekend!

Peak bloom is expected near April 1 and will last about a week.

The weeping cherry grove still has a few trees blooming, but it seems many of the blooms got damaged during the freezing temperatures we had recently. There are other cherry blossoms at Ault Park in bloom that will likely hit peak bloom this weekend or early next week. https://t.co/XzGI5zY0lC — Cincinnati Parks (@CincyParks) March 27, 2023

According to Cincinnati Parks, the Japanese Cherry blossom trees were a gift to Mayor Russell Wilson in the 1930s. Since then, the parks have added some trees to the grove. The Japan America Society also planted 121 Somei Yoshino Trees in Ault Park.

The Japanese Cherry blossom tree grove is located at the park's intersection of Observatory Road and Observatory Circle.

