Cherry blossoms nearing full bloom in Ault Park

Flowers 'spring' into life at Ault Park
Joe Simon
Ault Park shows how spectacular it looks in spring when the cherry trees and flowers are in peak bloom. The cherry trees border one of the hiking trails through the park.
Posted at 10:12 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 22:12:55-04

CINCINNATI — Cherry blossoms in Ault Park are nearing full bloom!

Cincinnati Parks said the weeping cherry grove in the park has moved past peak bloom, but not all trees fully blossomed due to colder temperatures. That doesn't mean parkgoers can't see the beauty of the cherry blossoms, though. The parks said the Japanese Cherry blossom tree grove further into the park will likely bloom this weekend!

Peak bloom is expected near April 1 and will last about a week.

According to Cincinnati Parks, the Japanese Cherry blossom trees were a gift to Mayor Russell Wilson in the 1930s. Since then, the parks have added some trees to the grove. The Japan America Society also planted 121 Somei Yoshino Trees in Ault Park.

The Japanese Cherry blossom tree grove is located at the park's intersection of Observatory Road and Observatory Circle.

