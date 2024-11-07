Recount triggered for KY House District 67 race between Lehman, Hatton

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — An automatic recount of the results for Kentucky House District 67 between Democrat Matt Lehman and Republican Terry Hatton has been triggered because only 30 votes separated the two Tuesday night.

A 2021 law, part of House Bill 574, triggers a recount if the results of a race in the general assembly (or several other high-level state races, like governor) is closer than 0.5 percentage points.

Lehman would be the lone Democrat representing Northern Kentucky if he wins the seat formerly held by Democrat Rachel Roberts, who announced last year she’d be retiring after her 2024 term.

Lehman said he had been informed by Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen that a recount would take place, and that it is expected to be finished by next week.

“I don’t have any reason to expect the outcome of the election would change,” Lehman told LINK nky. “I have the utmost confidence in Mr. Luersen and the Campbell County Board of Elections to conduct free, fair and safe elections.”

The final numbers, before the recount, were: 9,435 votes for Lehman and 9,405 votes for Hatton.

Despite the automatic recount, Lehman did post on Twitter Tuesday, thanking his constituents and those who supported him.