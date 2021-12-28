Newport on the Levee staple Gameworks permanently closed

NEWPORT, Ky. — Another staple of Newport on the Levee has closed its doors permanently.

Gameworks, the arcade and esports gaming pub on the second floor of the Levee, announced on its website that it has closed.

"The past 20 months and counting we have seen our business turned upside down and the continued slow economic recovery has left us no choice other than to close," read a message on the company's website for the Newport location.

The pub has been in Newport since 1996 and provided arcade games, esports tournaments and food and drinks for the past 25 years.