NEWPORT, Ky. — Oktoberfest Newport, originally scheduled for Sept. 24-26, has been canceled because of staffing and vendor shortages, according to a Facebook post on the event's page.

All event pages on Facebook for Newport's Oktoberfest have been listed as canceled as well.

The event was canceled in 2020 as well, that time for spiking COVID-19 cases amid a peak in the pandemic.