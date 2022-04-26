Velocity Esports hosts grand opening at Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. — Grand Opening Weekend for Velocity Esports at Newport on the Levee went off without a hitch as gaming enthusiasts rejoiced at the new 23,000 square-foot entertainment venue.

Friday through Sunday, Velocity Esports hosted festivities for patrons including a live music performance from Cincinnati-based band Saving Escape, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and family entertainment.

Velocity Esports is an Esports and entertainment company that opened its first mixed-used location at the former Gameworks space on March 31. Velocity’s ownership invested $400,000 in enhancements to reinvent the space, which features an Esports lounge, arcade games, prizes, a social gaming lounge, live and online tournaments, and a full-service restaurant and bar.

“We are so excited to continue expanding our ever-growing lineup of entertainment options here at the Levee, and to serve as the original home of Velocity Esports,” Gabriella Burch, general manager of Newport on the Levee, said. “The Esports industry is young and one of the fastest-growing in the world and we’re confident the community will be just as thrilled as we are to see this concept emerge locally.”

The space also features an Esports lounge offering state-of-the-art professional gaming equipment and over 100 Esports titles.

“Created by gaming and hospitality veterans who are focused on creating compelling gamer and guest experiences, Velocity will be unlike anything else in the market,” Tony Heim, Velocity Esports market general manager said. “It’s been a pleasure helping develop this brand and I can’t wait to open the doors and start creating new memories soon. At Velocity, we’re committed to bringing next-level gaming and next-level fun to our guests.”