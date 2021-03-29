Covington Police officer, man hospitalized after shooting at Newport apartments

NEWPORT, Ky. — A Covington Police officer and one man have been hospitalized after a shooting in Newport, Chief Robert Nader confirmed Monday evening.

Nader said Covington Police received a call for a man with a gun around 6:20 p.m., and the shooting occurred during a traffic stop in Newport when the suspect fired at police.

Both people were transported to UC Medical Center. The officer, who was shot in the arm, is expected to recover, police said. The suspect's condition is unknown.

"It's very stressful. We're all worried about our officer," Nader said. "Anytime a shooting or any kind of serious injuries, a car wreck or anything, it is stressful. We're just hoping everything works out for the best. We're keeping our prayers and thoughts and hoping everybody does the same for us."

Kentucky State Police are taking over the investigation, Nader said.

We just heard from Covington Police Chief. He says this originated in Covington and ended in Newport. Suspect shot at police. Both the suspect and an officer were shot and transported to the hospital. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/oVgmf7APQN — Mariel Carbone (@MarielCarbone) March 29, 2021

"This area usually doesn't have any bad commotion going on," Covington resident Christine Barlow said. "I ride around here all the time."

She was riding her bike near W. 5th Avenue in Newport around the time of the shooting.

"I just heard a couple of shots going off," Barlow said. "The next thing I know there was a police officer running this way, all the police officers were coming."

Multiple police agencies are at the scene at the Victoria Square Apartments near the intersection of West Fifth Street and Central Avenue in Newport Monday evening.

Police tape blocked off several entrances to the complex.

Police have not released the suspect's identity.