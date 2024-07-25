'More than just a food:' Gotta get to Goettafest this weekend

Glier’s Goettafest is back this weekend with more live entertainment and goetta options than ever before.

Now in its 23rd year, the festival celebrates Cincinnati’s heritage and love for goetta.

"Goetta is more than just a food - it's a part of our heritage in Cincinnati and this festival is part of that cherished tradition," said Kerry Schall, Glier’s Meats Director of Marketing and Glier's Goettafest Organizer.

Visitors will find 60 different Goetta items including:



Goetta pizza

Goetta nachos

Goetta mac and cheese

Goetta quesadillas

Goetta donut burgers

Attendees can also expect live entertainment all weekend, games for the kids and the 90-foot Ferris wheel is back.

You'll also find a bargain at the festival. As a way to thank customers, Glier's has a Goetta vending machine setup offering rolls of Goetta for just $4. That's a 50% discount compared to buying it at Kroger.

The two-weekend festival runs July 25-28 and August 1-4. The griddles start at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is at Newport on the Levee — right along the Ohio River.

Admission to the festival itself is free, just bring your appetite.

Parking is available in the Newport on the Levee garage, Ovation garage and Riverboat Row.