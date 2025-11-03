Mansion Hill Tavern could close 'absent major intervention,' owner announces

NEWPORT, Ky. — The historic Mansion Hill Tavern could close soon as bills come due in November, the establishment's owner announced on social media Saturday.

"Mansion Hill Tavern has fallen on tough financial times, and absent major intervention, we won't be able to continue operations past the middle of November," Owner Brian Conner wrote on social media.

The tavern was originally an inn for railroad and steamboat workers in 1875 when it was built, according to MHT's website. Since then, it's been home to a grocery store, a cafe and, finally, the tavern.

According to Connor's post, November is often a tough month to get through, because of property tax payments, license renewals and insurance renewal.

"It's a crunch that we've found a way to get over in past years, and this year, I just simply didn't see it happening," Connor wrote. "Our slow season was particularly slow and I haven't seen us bouncing back the way we have in the past."

Still, he said he's working on trying some "Hail Mary" efforts that could help — including launching a GoFundMe.

Some of those efforts will change operations for the bar as well. For the moment, Connor said the tavern is planning to honor all scheduled live music performances for the month of November. However, effective immediately, the bar's kitchen will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They're also adding a $5 cover charge for all Friday and Saturday shows held at the venue.

The GoFundMe's goal is to raise $15,000 to help get the business through November; as of noon on Monday, it had raised just over $3,000 in around one day.