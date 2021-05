NEWPORT, Ky. — Tuesday’s closure of the Purple People Bridge after a report of a falling stone forced the weekly Party on the Purple event to change locations.

The party, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, was moved to Newport’s Festival park — the area between the Taylor Southgate Bridge and the Purple People Bridge along the riverfront.

The bridge will be temporarily closed to traffic pending a review of its structural integrity.