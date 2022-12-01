Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCampbell CountyNewport_Community

Actions

Beshear opens state's first all-female juvenile detention in Newport

Andy Beshear
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Team Kentucky
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear at a coronavirus update on July 21, 2020.
Andy Beshear
Posted at 2:42 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 14:42:26-05

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport will be the home of Kentucky's first all-female juvenile detention center, Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday in a press release.

Starting at some point in December this year, girls between the ages of 11 and 18 who are ordered by the courts to a secure detention facility will be housed at the DJJ Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center, the press release said.

There will be 35 beds available in the center, which will also provide education, counseling and recreation opportunities for the youths it houses.

"Our policies and laws that govern juvenile justice were created over 20 years ago," said Beshear in the press release. "It is time positive changes are made to better respond to today's needs. By separating female and male juveniles, we are enhancing the safety of our staff and youth in state custody."

As a result of the conversion to an all-female facility, the state will recruit for 15 positions in the center, including youth workers, administrative specialists and social service clinicians.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.

Local News

Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.