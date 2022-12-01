Beshear opens state's first all-female juvenile detention in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport will be the home of Kentucky's first all-female juvenile detention center, Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday in a press release.

Starting at some point in December this year, girls between the ages of 11 and 18 who are ordered by the courts to a secure detention facility will be housed at the DJJ Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center, the press release said.

There will be 35 beds available in the center, which will also provide education, counseling and recreation opportunities for the youths it houses.

"Our policies and laws that govern juvenile justice were created over 20 years ago," said Beshear in the press release. "It is time positive changes are made to better respond to today's needs. By separating female and male juveniles, we are enhancing the safety of our staff and youth in state custody."

As a result of the conversion to an all-female facility, the state will recruit for 15 positions in the center, including youth workers, administrative specialists and social service clinicians.